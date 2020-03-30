A New Beginning Group of Alcoholics Anonymous has temporarily cancelled meetings at for the group, located at 400 E. Mulberry St. until the Shelter in Place Order has been lifted for Kaufman County.
A New Beginning is still having meetings nightly at 6 p.m. via video-audio conference.
Please call (972) 200-4383 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.