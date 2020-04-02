The Kaufman High School Track and Field team is among the spring sports postponed for now in Texas high schools. Athletes participated at the meet in Wills Point on March 12, not knowing if they will have any more meets in 2020 or not.
As local school districts extend their closures, the runners and other atheletes are forced to wait it out, unable to compete.
“It’s 100% disappointing, these kids invest so much and work so hard,” said Justin Horton, the head coach for the boys track and field team at KHS. “They go through a physical transformation to be able to compete, and to have that taken away is devastating.”
Training hasn’t stopped completely for Horton’s athletes however; the students are continuing to practice via Google Classroom, an application that helps connect students and teachers remotely.
Although disappointed with the turn of events, the track coach recognizes the danger of COVID-19.
“I hope everyone stays safe,” Horton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.