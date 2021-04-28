In a first for the Kaufman Independent School District, all band groups competing in the UIL concert and sight-reading evaluations received superior ratings.
"This is the highest honor a band can earn at this contest," said Mario Morales, who is in his second year of directing bands at KISD.
The KHS Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band earned top honors on April 22 at Poteet High School, while the junior high symphonic band competed at Canton High School on March 29.
"I am so proud of all of them," Morales said. He believes the high school groups could have moved on to the state competition, but it was cancelled this year due to the COVID pandemic.
The groups practice three pieces of music throughout the year to prepare for the spring competition. After performing those pieces for three judges, both groups then have to sight read a different piece for three other judges.
"It's very, very awesome for them to experience," Morales said. "There's a bright future for our band program. It involves a lot of time, and I'm appreciative the kids are dedicating to much into this."
The KISD staff and parents also strongly support the band programs, which Morales said is key to the students' success.
After earning superior ratings in marching band this fall, Kaufman also earned a sweepstakes award for taking top honors in both seasons of music competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.