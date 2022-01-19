Linda Lucille Dunagan, age 82, passed away on January 4, 2022, in Athens, Texas. She was born on November 7, 1939, in Ft. Worth, Texas to L.D. and Wilma (Parker) Austin.
She was preceded in death by her parents ; her stepmom Blanche Austin.
Linda grew up in Ft. Worth and graduated from Polytech High School, in Ft. Worth. She worked for 32 years for Baylor Hospital Orthopedic Department in Dallas and was the founder of the Secretary’s Forum at Baylor hospital. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing golf, working crossword puzzles and loved cooking. She was known for her yummy tacos! Linda loved her family, and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving husband, Orlan Dunagan; her three sons, Paul Dunagan and wife Lori, Brian Dunagan and wife Sandra and Darren Dunagan; 5 grandchidlren; her brothers, Dow Austin, Wayne Austin and Melvin Austin; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held on Jan. 14 at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Scottish Rite Hospital in Linda’s name.
