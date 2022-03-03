2-21 E Grove St medical emergency
2-21 1900 Blk S Washington vehicle accident
2-21 E Grove St medical emergency
2-22 Janet Circle smoke investigation in structure found shorted out heater unit
2-22 E Chestnut medical emergency
2-22 2300 S Washington grass fire on roadside
2-22 E 1st North St medical emergency
2-22 3300 Blk Fm 1836 structure fire found electrical fire in attic space of mobile home
2-22 2300 Blk S Washington grass fire along roadside
2-23 Main St medical emergency
2-23 S Houston medical emergency
2-23 S Wilson medical emergency
2-23 Millenium Drive medical emergency
2-23 Rand Road medical emergency
2-23 King Fort medical emergency fall
2-23 5500 Blk Co Rd 277 power line down and sparking
2-24 Hwy 175 at 1390 vehicle accident
2-24 Hwy 175 And FM 1390 vehicle accident
2-24 900 Blk Ed Hall Drive fire alarm investigation
2-24 Hwy 34 near Old Kemp Hwy vehicle accident
2-24 S Washington medical emergency
2-24 Cates Drive medical emergency
2-24 900 E Mulberry vehicle accident
2-25 Hwy 175 and FM 1390 vehicle accident
2-25 E Chestnut medical emergency
2-25 Cates Drive medical emergency
2-26 Crestview medical emergency
2-26 Hwy 243 and John Wayne single vehicle accident with injury
2-26 9500 Co Rd 106 structure fire outbuilding destroyed
2-26 E Mulberry medical emergency
2-26 Kings Fort Parkway medical emergency injured person
2-26 Fm 741 agency assist cancelled in route
2-26 Three Forks Drive medical emergency
2-27 3000 Blk FM 2728 grass fire
2-27 Co Rd 151 assist EMS with fall
2-27 500 Blk E 2nd North fire alarm investigation false alarm
2-27 W Nash and W grove gas odor investigation
2-27 Cover for Crandall VFD while they were in Combine on structure fire
2-28 E Mulberry public assist lockout
2-28 Houston St and bypass gas odor investigation
