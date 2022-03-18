Members of the Kaufman FFA livestock and wool judging teams competed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 14. There were 10 lamb and goat exhibitors that competed at HLSR previously.
Senior Kylee Evans won champion Simmental Showmanship at the HLSR.
Additional exhibitors compete at HSLR throughout the rest of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.