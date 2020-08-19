The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in an arson and attempted murder case that they said ultimately lead to the death of 78-year-old Peggy Wright.
According to a press release issued Tuesday, police received a 911 call reporting a residential fire with a person still inside on Oct. 15, 2019, located in the 4500 block of Farm Market 148. Neighbors flagged down a man who went into the house and found Wright tied to a folding chair. A firefighter assisted in the rescue of Wright, who was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.
Wright told investigators that a female suspect approached her at her back door wielding a pistol, who then pushed her way into Wright’s home. Upon entering, the suspect demanded money, tied Wright to a chair, and rummaged through her home. Before leaving, the suspect set fire to the kitchen, as Wright remained bound to the chair indoors.
Despite receiving hospital treatment, Wright ultimately succumbed to her injuries four months later, in April 2020. As a result, police say the charges have been upgraded to include capital murder.
The suspect is described by police as a “heavy-set white female, with reddish or strawberry blonde hair, wearing gold rimmed glasses.”
KCSO stated that a $15,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone who has information regarding this case is urged to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at (469) 376-4500, or to submit a tip at www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.