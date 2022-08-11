Jerrin Lee Hendrickson of Kaufman, TX passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the age of 81 due to an ongoing heart condition. He was born on October 25, 1940, in Seminole, Oklahoma to Gordon E. Hendrickson and Josephine Umpleby Hendrickson. He and his family lived in Oklahoma City until 1952. He graduated from College High School in Bartlesville, Oklahoma excelling in football and track. He attended Northeastern Oklahoma State College and University of Arkansas. He married Betty Nash Hendrickson in 1965. After college, he worked for Litton Industries in the computer field in Ft. Worth, Texas. They moved to Kaufman in 1978 to be closer to family. Jerry was passionate about archery and claimed to have shot a million arrows. He was also a model ship builder, avid equestrian, loved reading, dog training and riflery. He is survived by his wife Betty Nash Hendrickson of Kaufman, his son Tyler Nash Hendrickson and wife Kathryn Hendrickson of Athens, and daughter Elizabeth Hendrickson English and husband Travis English of Ft. Worth as well as his brothers Joseph and Robin Hendrickson. Grandchildren include Temple Hendrickson and wife Maddie, Elaine Hendrickson, Jack English, and Isabel English.
Jerry’s Celebration of Life service were held at the First United Methodist Church in Kaufman, TX on August 3.
