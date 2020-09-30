James Cochran
James “Fred” Cochran of Rosser, Texas passed away in Dallas on September 23, 2020. Fred was born in Rosser Texas on April 23, 1939.
Fred was a very humble man all through his life. He raised and provided for his family while he was going to school. He was very much dedicated to law enforcement through all the years of his service. He started his career in Ennis as a law enforcement officer in the early sixties.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Dottie Cochran who passed in 2008, a daughter Barbara Diane Cochran in the early 1990s and a daughter Tammy Joy Williams in the early 1980s as well as numerous brothers and sisters.
Fred is survived by his Sons: David Cochran and wife Tammy, Rick Mason, Andy Williams and wife Terri, Sister: Carol Ornburn, Grandchildren: Christopher Cochran, Ryan Cochran, Justin Cochran, Crystal Adams, Rikki Lee Mason, Brant Willis, Ryon Willis, Ashlee Williams-Cole, Aaron Williams, Great-Grandchildren: Savannah Cochran, Olivia Turrick, Kyndal Hamilton, Halee Williams, Rylan Willis, Holly Barrett, Cooper Willis, Brynley Willis, Logan Willis, Lindy Willis.
A visitation was held on Monday, Sept.r 28, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life was held at Victory Church in Scurry on Tuesday, Sept.. 29, and interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.