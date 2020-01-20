Ivey J. Key
Ivey J. Key, age 83, of Pencil Bluff, Arkansas, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 at home. She was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Texas to Lloyd Sloan and Lillian Lucille Ivey. Ivey is preceded in death by both her parents; a son, Larry Sloan Key; and a brother; Vernon Glover Sloan.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Ed Key; son Allen Ray Key and daughter; Linda Gail Key; her grandchildren, Allen Jay Key, Cody (Maegan) Sloan Key, Shanna “Suni” (Chuck) Leigh Wilke, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from at Pencil Bluff Baptist Church with services at 2 p.m. with Brother Mitch Odem officiating. Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, Arkansas. A guest register is at www.thorntonfh.com.
