Mrs. Etta Lee Jenkins was born August 24, 1926 to the parentage of Sallie Mae Brookins and Richard Brookins in Nacogdoches, Texas. She received her education at Kemp Independent School District.
She accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Kaufman, TX.
She married the love of her life, William D. Jenkins on November 2, 1946 and to this union six children were born. Her career consisted of being a medical assistance. She worked at St. Paul Hospital for many years and later became a private duty nurse until retirement.
She loved going to gospel musicals and shopping at the market. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt who was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William D. Jenkins; mother, Sally Mae; father, Richard Brookins; daughter Ruthie Reed, son William A. Jenkins; sister Roberta Allen; one niece, Patricia Offord.
She leaves to cherish one daughter, Ethel Jones; three sons, Clarence, Michael, and George Jenkins; God-daughter, Karen Evens; granddaughters Allicia Jones (Stephanie), Nickole Jenkins (Wayne) and grandson ,C. Dell Reed (Nachole); great-grandson, Michael Jones; great-granddaughters, MeKayla Jones, Amaya Jackson, Payden Reed and Kyla Walker; one great-great grandchild, Eriz Monroe; special friends, Bobby & Carolyn Agra and Cindy Diamond; and a host of relatives and friends.
