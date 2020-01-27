Michael James Briggs was born on Oct. 3, 1955 in Kaufman to James and Barbara Briggs. He graduated from Kaufman High School in 1974. He attended TCU in Fort Worth and graduated in 1978.
He was a certified public accounting and worked at the family’s business, Mitchell Welding Supply. He was an active member of Church of the Incarnation in Dallas.
Michael was committed to charity throughout his life and the main achievement was founding a maternity hospital in rural Tanzania, Africa. He is survived by his two sons, Benjamin and Mitchell Briggs, many cousins in Kaufman, and his loving partner, Joseph Maldonado.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2020 at Church of The Incarnation, 3966 McKinney Ave. in Dallas.
