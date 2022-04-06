We will be holding a Celebration of Life for Wayne Burge on April 9, 2022 at the First Baptist Church on 403 N. Catherine Street in Terrell, TX at the ROC center at 2 p.m. Please bring your best stories and/or memories of his impact on your life to help us celebrate the life of this awesome man.
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Burge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
