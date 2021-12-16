It is out of an abundance of caution that Kaufman ISD decided to close the campus of Kaufman High School to students on Friday. This is in response to a threat that was made regarding school violence on Dec. 17.
The threat the school received was anonymous but campus and date-specific to Kaufman HS and Dec. 17.
This follows a national, viral, TikTok trend affecting many campuses around the country.
There is an ongoing investigation and Kaufman ISD administration is working with Kaufman ISD PD as well as all other local law enforcement entities.
