This week, April 19 – 25, is National Volunteer Week.
The week is set aside to recognize the huge impact of volunteer service throughout the nation, in all the forms it takes, from food banks to firefighters to caregivers and beyond.
The Alzheimer's Association relies on dedicated volunteers to achieve our vision of a world without Alzheimer's and expand the reach of our programs to all communities. We seek committed, passionate volunteers to educate the public, lead support groups and provide social engagement to those living with early-stage Alzheimer's.
The Alzheimer's Association Program Volunteer Community is a dedicated resource for our volunteers to learn, interact with one another across the country, and expand the reach of our programs in their local communities. New users can learn about and apply for volunteer opportunities near them.
Join the fight against Alzheimer's disease by becoming an Alzheimer's Association volunteer. From planning an event to hosting a support group to providing office support, there are many ways to get involved.
How can you become a volunteer?
Simply visit the site here and let it guide you through the process.
https://volunteer.alz.org/volunteeropportunities/opportunities-list-public149648
Here’s how it works:
Review our volunteer opportunities.
Each opportunity describes its purpose, responsibilities, qualifications, commitment and benefits to the volunteer.
Complete the application and screening process.
When you find a role that fits your passion, skills and availability, simply apply online. Our staff will contact you to start the matching process.
Learn about volunteer training.
Each position has a unique training pathway designed to help you reach your volunteer goals.
Have fun!
Volunteering for the Alzheimer's Association is a rewarding experience that builds your skills, gives back to your community and helps people facing Alzheimer's.
Only you know why you should volunteer, and there are as many reasons why as there are volunteers.
If you have a question about Alzheimer’s disease, you can always call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900 for more information.
Scott Finley is media relations manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.