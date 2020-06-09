Mesquite Police report that a 63-year-male, Raymond Haydel, killed his two teenage daughters Monday in his home in the 1300 block of Bradford Place. While police have not identified the victims, they said he is their father. Friends on social media say they are Natasha and Alexa Haydel.
Police said they responded to a shooting at 10:25 p.m. on Monday, June 8. Haydel and the two girls, who are 16 and 17, were dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to a page on GoFundMe, the two girls attended Forney High School and were members of the school band. The fund is raising money for funeral expenses for the girls. The girls were in the 10th and 12th grade at the school, and the elder sister recently graduated. They lived with their mother in Forney and were visiting their dad in Mesquite, according to a source who knew both girls.
