On March 11, 2022 around 12 p.m, narcotics investigators and the Terrell-Forney SWAT team executed a “knock and announce” search warrant in the 100 block of Hamilton Dr. in Terrell.
Officers knocked and announced themselves advising all occupants of a search warrant and forced entry into the residence.
Loumas Mitchell Jr., 31, of Terrell was arrested after investigators located 4.5 ounces of a white powdery substance believed to be powder cocaine with street value of $5,400 to $7,700.
There were numerous baggies of cocaine packaged for sell. Mitchell was charged with Man Del CS Pg 1 =>4<200G.
Child Protective Services were notified due to the presence of a toddler.
