At 3:30 p.m on April 1, Guinn Godwin waited patiently on his front porch in Kaufman. A sign pointing to his house read “Hey all you cool cats and kittens, Guinn is 96! Happy Birthday!”
“He doesn’t know we’re doing any of this, it’s a surprise!” said Roy Ferrell, a longtime friend of Godwin.
Suddenly, a line of cars began to make their way around the corner. One by one, friends and family began to wave, honk, and shout birthday wishes to the 96-year-old gentleman as he happily watched. Godwin exchanged pleasantries and offered a smile to each car that passed in his personal parade.
The impromptu parade was planned by coworkers at the American National Bank of Texas in Kaufman, where he has worked for more than 69 years. Godwin is a veteran who served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
The bank celebrates his birthday annually, usually with more than 500 well-wishers and visitors. However, things were a bit different this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank’s traditional celebration had to be modified to maintain social distancing.
“We put everything on hold for Guinn, ” said Jessica Bethurum, an employee at American National.
In his 96 years of life, Guinn has captured the hearts and respect of those around him.
“You’ll never forget him,” said Bethurum, “I love going in there when I have time, and hearing old stories. He’s a big part of this bank and always has been. We even have people that named their kids after him!”
The parade was organized by American National Bank, with Kaufman Police assisting to control traffic.
