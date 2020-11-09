The state-ranked Kaufman Lion tennis team won the Class 4A Region II Title over state ranked Wills Point Nov. 9. These matches were played at Forney High School. The final match score was 10-5.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 22-2 overall on the season. The team will now advance to the UIL Team Tennis State Final Four which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 17 in College Station at Texas A&M University. This marks the third time under current Head Coach Michael Lott that the Lion tennis team has qualified to the State Final Four. In 2015, they finished in third place, and in 2016, second.
In the doubles portion on Monday, Kaufman built an early 5-2 lead thanks to victories by the teams of Emily James/Yadira Rodriguez and Emily Rodriguez/Makayla Mays, as well as Jackie Rodriguez/Laish Ochoa, Cody Hunter/Eli Frosch, and Phoenix Johnson/Amanda Hasbell. Johnson and Hasbell won their mixed doubles match in a super tiebreaker during the third and final set. With this huge win, Johnson and Hasbell captured the Heart Award for the day.
Then in singles, Kaufman got key victories from Yadira Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez, Carlos Nunez, Cristian Gutierrez, and Cody Hunter.
Hunter’s victory in singles punched Kaufman’s ticket to the State Final Four. It also touched off a huge celebration for the team and their coaches. It was great to see this excitement in person today.
MVP honors today went to Yadira Rodriguez for winning both of her matches (one in singles and one in doubles). The Low Scorer Award today went to Emily Rodriguez as she won her singles match by a score of 6-0,6-0.
Again, congratulations to Head Coach Michael Lott and his team for this fantastic achievement today. Good luck at the State Final Four!!!
