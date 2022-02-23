Mr. Robert LaRue celebrated his 106th birthday on Feb. 19 at the Colonial Lodge Assisted Living in Terrell where he has been a resident for many years. “He is a very special man to all of us here,” said Stacy Wilson, Activity Director. Mr. LaRue is the oldest living founder of Oak Ridge. On Nov. 20, 2021 a future Oak Ridge park, to be located inside the subdivision of Oak Valley, was dedicated and named after Mr. LaRue.
