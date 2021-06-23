Our 2021-2022 edition of our Neighbors and Newcomers Guide is is now available, and we would love to have our readers take a look, and visit the local advertisers who make it possible!
"But I'm a lifelong resident!" you might say.
That's OK, we have information you can use, too! We're all neighbors, right?
What is a newcomer, anyway?
Merriam-Webster defines it as one who has recently arrived, a beginner, or a rookie.
So for those of us who have grown up in the area, no, we're not recent arrivals.
But there are always situations where we are beginners and rookies.
Our Kaufman Senior Center recently re-opened. After being closed for a year, that is a new experience!
I have worked at the Kaufman Herald for nine years, but I've only been the publisher for almost a year. I'm a rookie!
Sending your kids to school in Kaufman? They will be either entering pre-K or kindergarten, or they will be the new kids on the block. We have information about our local schools that lots of families will want to review!
So please enjoy, let us know what you think, and let's give a Kaufman County welcome to the new folks who are moving here!
Thanks for reading.
