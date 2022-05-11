The North Texas Behavioral Health Authority Kaufman branch and alongside Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman are to co-host a mental health first aid course.
The mental health first aid course will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at First Baptist Church Kaufman.
Why mental health first aid?
Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. This training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care.
The course will cover common signs and symptoms of mental illness/substance abuse, how to interact with a person in crisis and how to connect the person with help, as well as expanded content on trauma, addiction and self-care. Those who encouraged to take the course are employers, police officers, hospital staff, first responders, faith leaders, community members, and caring individuals.
The course will teach attendees how to apply the “Algee” action plan: Assess for risk of suicide or harm, listen nonjudgmentally, give reassurance and information, encourage appropriate professional help, and encourage self-help and other support strategies.
Statistics:
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said that on average, 123 people die by suicide each day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that from 1999 t0 2016, 630,000 people died from a drug overdose.
The National Institute of Mental Health via the National Survey on Drug Use and Health and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness.
If interested in attending the event, you must register before 2 p.m. on May 20 using https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mental-health-first-aid-first-baptist-church-kaufman-tickets-324446587477.
