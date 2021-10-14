Hazel Mary LaCour of Scurry, Texas peacefully passed away at her home on August 10, 2021. Hazel was born in Colfax, Louisiana on May 4, 1936 to Eugene and Abell Thomisee. Hazel married Sammy LaCour February 7, 1958 in Boyce, Louisiana 63 years ago.
Hazel was a very caring and loving person her entire life. Sammy considered her the world’s best wife. Hazel was a feisty person and well liked by everyone.
Hazel preceded in death her parents, brother Paul Thomisee, sister Elaine Thomisee and beloved son Tommy LaCour in 2015. Hazel is survived by her husband Sammy LaCour, Daughter: Sabrina LaCour, Daughter-in-law: Peggy LaCour, Brothers: Roger Thomisee, Greg Thomisee, Sisters: Myrtis Thomisee, Pearl Thompson; Grandchildren: Wendy LaCour, Clint LaCour, Eian Frazier and wife Cheyenne, Brayden Frazier, Emily Frazier, Great-Grandchild: Jasper Frazier.
