On July 9 the A. Fern Norville Center, also known as the Kaufman County Children’s Shelter, hosted its 17th Annual Christmas in July event.
Motorcycle groups from around the area converged on the shelter with many large and loud motorcycles. The motorcyclist groups brought gifts for the kids, donations for the Shelter and monetary donations. Santa Claus even attended to join in the action alongside the other attendees.
Pulled pork sandwiches, sausage on a stick and hot dogs were served to the attendees and children of the shelter. Because of the heat and the current economy, attendance was down from last year … usually there are around 200 motorcycles and riders, but this year the numbers were cut in half.
Everyone at the Shelter thanked everyone who participated in the event and hopes to see everyone next year.
