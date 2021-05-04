The Scurry-Rosser Wildcat baseball team fought hard all the way to the end. But their late season charge to try to make the playoffs came up a bit short.
Going into the last night of the regular season, here was the situation. Thanks to a last at bat victory over Rice High School (9-7 on April 30), Scurry Rosser’s record stood at 6-15-1 overall and 5-9 in District 18-3A.
If Corsicana Mildred defeated Kemp High School on May 3, then Mildred would secure the fourth and final playoff berth out of District 18-3A. However, if Kemp defeated Mildred, then Scurry-Rosser, Mildred, and Palmer would all have identical 5-9 District records which would mean there would be a three-team mini tournament for the final playoff berth. However, in the end, Mildred defeated Kemp by a score of 10-2 to get the last playoff spot.
At the end of the season, baseball playoff teams out of District 18-3A are Malakoff, Blooming Grove, Eustace, and Corsicana Mildred.
The Scurry-Rosser baseball team this season was very young. So, the best is yet to come for this team as they look toward the 2022 season.
In their final game of the 2021 season on April 30, Scurry-Rosser used a dramatic last at bat rally to secure a victory over Rice High School by a count of 9-7.
Going into the top of the seventh and final inning, Rice High School led 7-6. But, Scurry-Rosser would have the final say in this game as they scored three big runs to win. RBIs in this inning for the Wildcats came from Kaden Bradshaw (RBI double to center), Zach Hutchins (RBI single to left), and Christian Lopez (RBI double to center). All of these RBI hits came with two outs in the inning.
This was an excellent way to end the 2021 season for the Scurry-Rosser Wildcat baseball team.
(0) comments
