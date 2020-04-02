Kaufman County has now reached five confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The most recently discovered case is in the Forney area, for a total of three confirmed infections there.
Previously, one case was discovered in Crandall, and one in Terrell.
As of April 2, there are 3,997 reported cases of COVID-19 within Texas, and 58 fatalities.
