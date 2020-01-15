Corvette arrives in Kaufman, for 1 day only

There were lots of oohs and aaahs Wedneday in the SouthWest Chevrolet showroom.
The 2020 Corvette Stingray was in Kaufman for one day, and car enthusiasts arrived in droves to check out the new vehicle.
“People are loving it,” said Leroy Alex, a sales consultant at SouthWest. The dealership had sold three of the iconic cars by Wednesday afternoon, and several more people were interested in a potential purchase, Alex said.
One new Corvette owner was on hand to check out the vehicle because he already has bought his, sight unseen, and he wanted to see his shiny new toy.
“Can you imagine that?” asked Charlie Gibson. “I haven’t even seen it yet.” The new Corvette will be driven only on weekends, he added.
The model on display Wednesday cost $86,000, while a base model of the Stingray is $66,000. After its one-day stop in Kaufman, the Corvette was scheduled to move on to Rockwall.
