Karen Kay Acevedo, 52, of Kaufman, TX passed away on October 6, 2020. Karen was born on May 20, 1968, in Dallas, TX and her parents were Henry "Pete" and Lynda Hammock. She grew up in Kaufman and graduated from Kaufman High School in 1986. Karen worked as a social worker for the state in Health and Human Services in Dallas and Kaufman County. She loved to go camping, crafts, painting, flower gardening. Karen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kaufman. Those left to cherish her memory include her parents of Kaufman, TX, son Wade Acevedo of Kaufman, TX, granddaughter Meela Quinn Acevedo, sister Amy Arnold and husband Brian of Dallas, TX and many friends who will miss her dearly. The family held a graveside service on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Karen Acevedo, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.