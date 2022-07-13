Beau Thompson took first place in the TriWaco Sprint Triathlon in the 16 through 19 age division with a time of 1:26:14. The TriWaco Sprint Triathlon was held on July 10 in Waco. The race consisted of a 400-meter open water swim, 16-mile bike and three and a half-mile run.
Thompson is a sophomore of Kaufman High School where he is apart of both Kaufman High School’s reputable cross country and track and field teams. He has been running track for two years and this school year will be his first year to run cross country.
Swimming was a familiar sport to Thompson; he swam competitively for two different swim teams when he was ages five to 10. He attended the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation state swim meets for four years and placed in the top three in breast stroke and freestyle.
As for the cycling portion of the race, Thompson had no prior experience competing with the sport.
This competition was Thompson’s first-ever triathlon to compete in. However, Thompson’s father, Rick Thompson has competed in several triathlons in the past. With Rick’s former experience in the races, he was able to assist in prepping Thompson as well as helping him train over the last two months.
“I enjoyed bringing back the experiences of swimming from my past, learning a new sport, then being able to combine them all into one competition,” said Thompson. “It was fun getting to compete with my dad since we don’t get to compete in too many things together. It taught me a new way to cross train for cross country and track so I can perform better for my school as cross country and track athlete.”
Congratulations to Thompson for this great accomplishment!
