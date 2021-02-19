On Feb. 9, the Kaufman Lion varsity tennis team competed at a tournament hosted by Corsicana High School. This tournament was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 12. However, due to the frigid temperatures that have hit the local area, this tournament was moved to an earlier date in an attempt to beat the approaching bitterly cold weather.
Top performers for Kaufman at this very tough tournament, which was full of top quality 5A/6A teams, were Cristian Gutierrez and Kayden Lengacher (they placed third in the boys’ doubles “A” division), Mikayla Mays (she placed third in the girls’ singles “A” division), and Phoenix Johnson and Amanda Hasbell (second in the mixed doubles division).
Gutierrez and Lengacher defeated their teammates -Carlos Nunez and Cody Hunter -in the third-place match of the boys’ doubles division.
On Feb. 18-19, the Kaufman tennis team will be hosting the Paine Invitational Tournament.
