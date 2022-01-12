Landun Wayne Charles, 31, of Crandall, TX passed away on December 31, 2021. Landun was born on November 23, 1990 to Mike and Lynda Gayle Charles in Dallas, TX. He was raised and went to school in Scurry, and graduated in 2009. Landun previously worked for College Station Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic, College Station Medical Center as a paramedic, and a paramedic instructor for Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. At the time of his death, he worked for Lewisville Fire Department as a Firefighter/Paramedic, CareFlite as a Flight Paramedic, and a paramedic for Texas A&M EMS. Landun married the love of his life, Lauren Castleberry, in Cozumel, Mexico on March 28, 2015. He loved his family and friends, and loved spending time with them. He enjoyed golf (even though he was terrible at it), hunting, going to the shooting range, softball, and video games. Landun was a beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and soon to be Father.
Those left to cherish his memory are wife Lauren Charles, son Luke Wayne Charles, mother Lynda Charles, father Mike Charles, brothers: Johnathan Charles and wife Angela and their child Sawyer Jane; Marcus Charles and wife Emily and their children Aubrey Lane and Colt Allan; grandmother Darlene Archer, father and mother-in-law Eddy and Stacey Castleberry, sister-in-law Cortney Sanford and husband Jarred, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.
