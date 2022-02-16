Heriberto Ortiz was born on September 22, 1949, and passed away on February 11, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents Miguel and Petra Ortiz, sister San Juana Ortiz. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Agudea Ortiz “Aggie”, and sons Heriberto Ortiz, Jr and Jaime Ortiz. Heriberto is a worker, a maker, a father and a son. He is always racing time but always wanted to give more than he was given. Day in day out whatever the task, but for his beloved we say goodbye.
