On Feb. 15, the Mayor of Kaufman, Jeff Jordan, addressed the state of the city at the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce’s 107th Annual Kaufman Chamber of Commerce Membership Meeting and Awards Banquet. Jordan noted that in the past two years there have been some good and some bad, challenges and opportunities, and some things the city planned for and some things they didn’t see coming. However, despite the challenges of the pandemic, Jordan exclaimed, “I’m proud once again to say despite everything we went through in the last two years, the state of the city of Kaufman is strong.”
In addition to the pandemic, a little over a year ago, the state of Texas saw one of the most catastrophic weather events ever seen in the state of Texas’ history. Jordan applauded the city staff for how they handled the entire event.
In spite of the many challenges of 2021, it was a busy and productive year for the City of Kaufman thanks to the local staff and other entities.
Projects such as the Kaufman Civic Center have fulfilled and exceeded its purpose by hosting social events, parties, business expos, and banquets such as the annual chamber banquet. Jordan noted that if anyone were to look around the city, they would notice that the city is “in good shape.”
The city added many new business such as Burger King, Schlotzsky’s, Sport Clips, and Tractor Supply. The downtown even expanded adding Latham’s Bakery, Kindred Market, My Love’s After Hours, Arise Fitness, The Loft’s at Maple’s, and Cowabunga Coffee. The city has also continued to add a number of residential properties and plans to add more this year.
The city also completed many capital improvement projects such as street upgrades to Circle Drive, Main Street, and Ninth Street that were all apart of the original bond program. They also complete a $3.5 million upgrade to the waste water treatment plan. In addition, they wrapped up upgrades to the storm drainage system on Hillcrest and Priscilla, as well as maintenance and repairs to portions of Hickory, Austin, South Jackson, Coleman, Monroe, and Blaine street.
As the city continues to grow, the city expanded their staff and added positions of a building official, utility building supervisor, EDC director, and fire captain. Along with the new fire captain position, the city was able to add a new fire engine in the spring of 2021.
“I’m excited to report to you tonight that those [projects I have mentioned that are being/have been completed] are just the tip of the iceberg compared to the projects currently on the way, and more are on the drawing board for this year,” Jordan said.
Many recreational updates are on the way; upgrades to Shannon park will be made with a basketball pavilion, splash pad, quarter-mile lighted walking trail complimented with benches and picnic tables, and additional parking for the park.
Additionally, the City Lakes Park will be extended by 73 acres; adding trails for hiking and biking as well as an inclusive playground for all kids to play together despite any disabilities children may have.
The city is also excited about the private development that is on its way of the state-of-the-art indoor sports facility.
“These projects are only a few of a host of others that we expect to take shape in the coming year,” Jordan explained. “On the commercial side, we are expecting to welcome to Kaufman new buildings to house Lone Star Credit Union, a new car wash, an urgent care clinic, at least two new restaurants, a new furniture manufacturer, and two new convenience stores.”
Overall, the growth is here in Kaufman and the city will continue to grow as well as improve within the next year and for years to come.
The state of the city is in the best shape it has been in and the future for the city looks bright and promising.
