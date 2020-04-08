Kaufman Mayor Jeff Jordan on Friday issued a challenge to to buy 2,500 curbside or inside pickup’ meals from local restaurants by Friday, April 10. That’s the equivalent of an average of 30 meals a day from each of the listed restaurants:
The contest is being run in conjunction with a fundraiser for the Kaufman Christian Help Center organized by the Kaufman Lions Club. That effort has raised $9,485 so far, including a $3,000 grant from the City of Kaufman. Donations are being accepted at https://www.facebook.com/donate/149094413154834/, or checks can be dropped of at Kaufman City Hall.
Participating restaurants are:
Carrera’s
Denny’s
Dickey’s BBQ
Especially For You Tea Room
Jalisco’s (Red House)
Kaufman Burger
La Pradera
Moon’s Cafeteria
Roma’s Bistro
Subway
Tasty Gator (Blue House)
