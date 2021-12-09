The Kaufman High School robotics team celebrates their achievement at the UIL state contest alongside their robot. Top row from left to right: Angel Villa, Cody Hunter, Gabriela Trevino, Brayan Martinez. Middle row from left to right: Mr. Bucholtz (sponsor), Christian Pedraza, Kayla Watson, Brigit Wolstencroft (sponsor). Bottom row from left to right: Emily Valadez, Amanda Hasbell, Elizabeth Monzingo, Elly Bacus.