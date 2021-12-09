The BEST Robotics/UIL State and Regional championships were held Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The Kaufman High School robotics team was one of the 74 competing teams.
The teams in attendance were from Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Texas.
The results for KHS are as follows:
First place team video (Thank you SMAT)
First place booth design and construction
First place sportsmanship (voted by other teams)
First place founders award for creative design
UIL State runner-up small school division overall
Second place in the state
Third or second place in the UIL robot division (results being reviewed)
#3 or #2 in the state
“Thank you, teachers, administrators, and staff who have supported the robotics program,” said Mr. Bucholtz, robotics sponsor. “Parents, thank you for sharing your kids!”
