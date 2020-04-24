Today's E-Edition
- County property values up by 15%; Residents have until May 15 to file protests of appraisals
- 44 cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County
- Shooting in Terrell leaves teen dead; police and Texas Rangers investigating
- Confirmed cases up to 37 in county, KISD announces schools will remain closed
- COVID-19 continues to spread; Kaufman County reports 48 confirmed cases
- 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County
- Daily update: 58 cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County
- First responders in Kaufman County to receive COVID-19 testing
- One case of Covid-19 found in Kaufman city area; Kaufman County begins issuing daily case reports
- Rosser residents receive care packages during pandemic
