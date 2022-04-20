At a special city council meeting on April 14 the City of Kaufman announced the appointment of Les Edwards as Chief of Police effective April 25. He was appointed as the Interim Police Chief on April 1 following the retirement of Dana Whitaker at the end of March. Edwards will be sworn in at the regular City Council on April 25 at 6 p.m.
After an extensive search, which drew in 30 qualified applicants, and several interview panels, City Manager Mike Slye informed the City Council that he would be appointing Les Edwards as the new Chief of Police. “Les stood out among the candidates. He has the vision to grow the department and the knowledge of where it has been,” Slye said.
Edwards has been with the Kaufman Police Department since 1999 and has served in every rank within the department. His most recent position was Captain where he managed the day-to-day operations. “Les lives in Kaufman and has been active in the community for many years. He is a respected leader and I am confident he will continue to move the police department forward,” said Slye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.