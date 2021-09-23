Emmett L. Smith born September 7, 1946 in Kerrville Tx. Passed away on September 10, 2021, in Kaufman Tx. where he was a resident for 43 years.
Emmett is survived by his wife Shirley Smith, his 4 daughters – Rhonda, Natasha, Melissa and Amanda and his 2 sons Emmett Jr & Lance. He has 24 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. He will be honored with a celebration of life on September 25, 2021 at 2pm for family and close friends. He will be greatly missed and always loved. 143.
To plant a tree in memory of Emmett Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
