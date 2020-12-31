Terry Huddle, 64, of Scurry, TX went to be with the Lord on December 21, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Terry was born on October 28, 1956 to Clynith Darwin and Mavis June Huddle in Dallas, TX.
He was raised in Scurry and graduated from Scurry High School in 1974. He worked for Holman Boilers (now Cleaver Brooks) for 24 years, TXU for 20 years and Amersco for 2 years and was a hard working employee. Terry enjoyed Motocross and worked as an official for AMA. He also spent time golfing, farming and trips to the mountains. He was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Scurry.
Terry loved his family and spending time with them was his most valued time. He was a beloved Father, Grandfather and brother. Terry's parents preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons: Chris Huddle and wife Jennifer of Scurry, TX, Rusty Huddle and wife Ashley of Canon City, CO and Chance Huddle of Scurry, TX; grandchildren: Rylan Huddle, Hayden Huddle, Haisley Huddle and Zayne Huddle; brother Rusty Huddle of Scurry, TX and nephew Taylor Huddle; numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Services were held on Wednesday, December 30th, at Victory Church in Scurry at 2 pm. Interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery. A visitation was held Tuesday, December 29th, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home from 6-8pm.
