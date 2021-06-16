Mark Wayne Jolley, 61, was found guilty on June 16 of assault causing bodily injury with a finding of family violence, a misdemeanor offense.
After a two-day trial in Kaufman County Court, Jolley was found guilty in less than 30 minutes by a jury of six citizens. Judge Bobby Rich presided over the trial.
The prosecution was led by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Will Stovall and Taylor McConnell. Investigator Jim Donaldson and paralegal Kim Heather were instrumental to trial preparation, according to District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley. Additionally, Wiley's office recognized the work of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office in bringing Jolley to justice.
“My office works day in and day out to protect victims of violent crime,” Wiley said in a statement Tuesday. “This conviction sends a clear message that Kaufman County will not tolerate family violence.”
