The Kaufman County office of emergency management will be conducting an active shooters training exercise at Vertava Health, 6950 Shady Lane, in Scurry from 7 a.m. to noon on Dec. 10.
This training drill will include several law enforcement, fire, and EMS vehicles.
While the exercise will take place primarily on Vertava Health grounds, neighborhood residents around the area will notice an unusual amount of police activity and sounds from vehicle sirens (including Shady Lane, Timber Trail, and Bluebonnet Drive).
The emergency management team urges everyone to not be alarmed as this will only be a training exercise for first responders and emergency personnel. The conducting of this training drill will aide in improving citizen safety.
