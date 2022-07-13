The Kaufman County Commissioners’ Court weekly meeting was held on July 12 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Court Meeting Room in the Courthouse Annex.
The meeting first began with the invocation; pledge of allegiance to the American and Texas Flag, then remarks from visitors.
Following the invocation was the consent agenda; discuss/consider accepting the Commissioners Court meeting minutes for July 12.
Tommy Phillips; present/accept the AgriLife Extension office quarterly report.
Constable Johnson; discuss/approve Deputy Andrew Salinas to fill a vacant approved full-time position with Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable’s Office Contract Patrol for the Windmill Farms Patrol Contract.
Constable Johnson; discuss/approve deputation of Andrea Salinas with Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable’s Office.
Constable Brooks; discuss.consider accepting a $1,500 donation from Parsons Plumbing Mechanical for gas and oil to Constable Pct. 4.
Chuck Mohnkern; discuss/consider payroll and positions upgrade in the HR office.
Chuck Mohnkern; discuss/consider Kaufman County’s participation in Health Benefits insurance premium payments per the county’s policy manual.
Teressa Floyd; discuss/consider approval to begin tax collections for the following four new jurisdictions:
-Walden Pond Fresh Water Supply District of Kaufman County
-Kaufman County Fresh Water Supply District No. 7-A
-9th Street Residential PartnershipCapital Public Improvement District City of Terrell PID No. 3
-9th Street Residential Partnership Capital Public Improvement District City of Terrell PID No. 4
Kristi Dickey; discuss/consider approving the replat of Lot 5 in Sand Oaks Ranchetts Located on CR 4065 in Pct. 4.
Judge Richards; discuss/consider entering into a Chapter 381Economic Development Agreement between Kaufman County, Texas and BT Sowers Storage, LLC.
Judge Richards; discuss/consider entering into a Chapter 381 Economic Development Agreement between Kaufman County, Texas and BT Sunbelt Solar, LLC.
Commissioner Barber; discuss/consider approval for Constable Matt Woodall to purchase a shotgun from Shooters Texas, for county use.
Judge Richards; discuss budget workshop schedule.
Auditor; discuss/consider line-item and budget transfers/corrections.
Auditor; discuss/consider claims for payment and/or Financial Information as provided by the County Auditor.
Following this, the meeting was adjourned by Richards.
