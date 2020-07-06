Jimmy Eugene Beavers, 77, of Kemp passed away July 5, 2020.
He was born in Terrell ,Texas on Oct. 1, 1942 to Mildred Brockway Beavers Graham and Earl L. Beavers. He attended Terrell ISD until his senior year when his family moved to Dallas and he graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1962.
There Jimmy met his future wife and lifelong companion, Fay, and they married June 22, 1963. He joined the United States Navy in 1963, serving four years during the Vietnam War, stationed in California, Hawaii, Germany and Japan. He was a Boatswain’s Mate Third Class serving on the USS Columbus.
He welcomed his first child, Elizabeth Ann Beavers Phillips in November of 1964 and left the U.S. Navy in November of 1966. He welcomed his second child, a son, Bryan Wallace Beavers in December of 1967. He was a truck driver by trade, working for various trucking companies before settling into his career with Sherwin-Williams starting in 1972. He retired in 2008 after 36 years of safe driving with Sherwin-Williams. After his first retirement, he went to work again for the Kaufman County Precinct 4 Maintenance Barn, driving a water truck and making exceptional friends. He retired a second and final time in May of 2016. Jimmy then dedicated his life to helping his family and friends with any need they had. He was a master of putting out political signs for his friends, but his favorite candidate was his son.
Jimmy was a proud longstanding Master Mason starting with the Oak Cliff Lodge #705 in 1984 and later transferring to the Kemp Lodge #528 in 2013 where he helped the position of Junior Deacon until his death. He also progressed to become a Hella Shriner of the 32nd Degree.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Fay, parents Mildred and Earl, and step-father Lee Graham, and a brother, Ray Beavers. Those left to cherish his memory are son Bryan Beavers and wife Monica of Kemp; daughter Beth Phillips of Trinidad; grandson Rusty Werneking and wife Jessica of Odessa; granddaughter Shelbie Wright of The Colony; grandson Hunter Davis of Kemp; grandson Fisher Davis of Kemp; granddaughter Madison Brown of Kemp; and great-granddaughters Harper Fay Werneking and Angie and Danielle Hicks of Odessa.
His brother George and wife Mary of Winnsboro Texas; brother Jed of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews and many close friends and extended family will miss him dearly.
The family will have visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at the Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home in Kaufman, Texas. His service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at the First Baptist Church of Kemp, with interment to follow at College Mound Cemetery. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Kemp First Baptist Church in memory of Jimmy Beavers P.O. Box 365 Kemp, TX 75143.
