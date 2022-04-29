Weekly fire report April 13 to April 25
4-13 E Hwy 175 power line down
4-13 Hwy 175 and FM 1390 medical
emergency
4-13 S Madison medical emergency
4-13 S Jefferson power line down
4-13 Janet Circle medical emergency
4-13 E Hwy 175 medical emergency
4-13 E Mulberry child locked in car
4-14 S Washington fire alarm
4-14 CR 103 smoke investigation
4-14 Main St medical emergency
4-14 Kings Fort medical emergency
4-15 Nash and Mulberry vehicle accident
4-15 FM 243 and FM 2727 vehicle accident
4-16 E Mulberry medical emergency
4-16 Leon St medical emergency
4-16 FM 1388 and Hwy 34 grass fire
4-16 W Hickory fire alarm
4-16 E 6th St medical emergency
4-17 S Houston medical emergency
4-17 Lajolla medical emergency
4-17 S Monroe medical emergency
4-18 Austin Drive medical emergency
4-18 7th and Madison medical
emergency
4-18 Barnes medical emergency
4-18 Millennium Drive medical
emergency
4-18 S Wilson medical emergency
4-18 S Houston and service road vehicle accident
4-18 E Ann medical emergency
4-18 La Joilla medical emergency
4-19 CR 107 smoke investigation
4-20 W Grove medical emergency
4-20 Cates Drive medical emergency
4-20 N Dallas power lines down
4-20 S Washington and 4th smoke in building
4-20 Ola Road medical emergency
4-20 S Dallas medical emergency
4-21 E Mulberry medical emergency
4-21 S Jefferson medical emergency
4-21 E 7th St medical emergency
4-21 W Hickory medical emergency
4-22 CR 166 vehicle fire
4-22 Cates Drive medical emergency
4-22 E 10th medical emergency
4-23 E Mulberry medical emergency
4-23 S Monroe medical emergency
4-23 S Washington and service road vehicle accident
4-23 E Hwy 175 smoke investigation illegal burn
4-23 S Houston St grass fire
4-23 CR 102 traumatic injury
4-23 E Grove medical emergency injured person
4-24 E Hwy 175 and FM 2578 brush fire
4-24 CR 111 And 112 smoke investigation illegal burn
4-24 W Mulberry medical emergency
4-24 E Mulberry medical emergency
4-24 Three Forks Lane water leak investigation
4-25 E Mulberry medical emergency
