Reba Nell Parker, 79, of Kaufman, TX passed away on February 26, 2022 at home.
Reba was born on June 1, 1942, to William and Violet Ingram in Dallas. She was raised in Irving before moving to Kaufman in 1958. Reba married Ronald Parker on October 15, 1966 and they have been together for 56 years.
She really enjoyed time with her family and grandkids; raising and taking care of them. She also cared for and loved over 30 foster children in her lifetime. Reba also spent time crafting, crocheting and decorating cakes.
She had two fur babies named Pogo and Baby. She was a beloved Wife, Mom, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Taylor Parker and step-siblings: Eddie Elzner and Daniel Elzner.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters: Tammy Chamberlain and husband Waylon, Angel Parker and Crystal Parker; grandchildren: Dakota Parker, Kiesha Parker, Montana Olier, Taylor Parker, Destiny Parker, Calleigh Parker, Christen Mitchell, Patrick Chamberlain and Colton Chamberlain; 5 great grandchildren; brothers: Jimmy Bownds and David Bownds; step-siblings: Linda Marie Cruz, John Ed Elzner and Larry Elzner who will miss her dearly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.