The Kaufman Independent School District announced “schools will remain closed indefinitely” via their social media and website on Monday, March 30, in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
KISD stated that families will be given a week's notice in advance if school resumes, and that all school activities for April have been cancelled. The school district encouraged students to continue their studies, saying “Keep learning Lions!”
School districts in Scurry-Rosser and Crandall had not announced any changes to its closures as of Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.