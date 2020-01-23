Two Kaufman women were killed in a collision in Forney on Monday, and the driver of the other vehicle has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
The Forney Police Department identified the women as Yazmin Villagomez Martinez and Margarita Bottello. At about 10:50 on Monday, Royce Freebourn, 61, of Heath, Texas hit the women's vehicle at the U.S. 80 Service Road and Gateway Boulevard bridge, according to a report from the police department.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forney Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.