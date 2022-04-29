On April 24 at 5:14 p.m. Elmo firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire on westbound I-20 just west of Hiram Rd. As firefighters responded, they were notified the fire involved a truck tractor semi-truck trailer loaded with cars. What started as a tire fire had spread and two cars on the trailer were burning. Mutual aid was requested from College Mound Fire Department, Terrell Volunteer Fire Department and Able Springs Fire Department assisted.
Firefighters arrived to find six cars and the trailer of the auto carrier on fire. The truck driver had separated the truck from the trailer which saved the truck.
Firefighters closed all westbound lanes of I-20 for fire suppression operations. Tankers were used to shuttle water from a fire hydrant at FM 429 and I-20 to the scene.
Eastbound traffic had become heavy due to onlookers. As units responded a crash occurred on the eastbound side about a mile west of the incident. College Mound Engine 1 was responding to the fire but was diverted to the crash. They found three people had been injured. CareFlite transported all three victims with non life-threatening injuries.
Heavy equipment was brought in to load the charred cars and trailer on flatbed trucks. The highway was reopened about 8:20 p.m. No injuries were reported from the fire incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.