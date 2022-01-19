Charlie Jack Godwin, 97, of Kaufman, TX went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2022. Jack was born on October 8, 1924 in Jiba, TX. She was raised in Kaufman and graduated from Kaufman High School in 1942.
She went to work for the Farmer’s and Merchant’s Bank of Kaufman in 1942 and was there for 42 years. On July 26, 1946 Jack married Guinn Godwin in Kaufman, and they spent a loving 73 years together before his passing in June of 2020. While working for Farmer’s and Merchant’s Bank, Jack served in many roles and worked her way up from administrative support to Lender and eventually served on the Board of Directors. Jack retired from F&M in 1983.
After retirement, she spent many years helping with the book keeping for her son's business, Skip Godwin Cattle Company, where she kept meticulous records, hand typing each check, and took great pride in balancing each account to the very penny!
Jack enjoyed playing bridge, crossword puzzles, cards and dominoes. She enjoyed canning and making pickles from Guinn’s garden. She was an excellent cook and her salsa recipe once earned 1st place in a County Fair. She and Guinn were very active in their garden and enjoyed dancing. They had a standing weekly date night, following their favorite local bands where they would two step along with their group of friends.
Thursdays were always a busy day for Jack; getting her hair "done" in the mornings, a game of bridge with her friends in the afternoon and dinner with Guinn, usually at La Pradera, without fail.
She was very charitable when it came to different county services. Jack was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kaufman, where she served as Church Treasurer for more than 40 years. She was an advocate for children and supported the Presbyterian orphanage and Cal Farley's Boys Ranch. She was a part of the Study Club and a proud lifetime Democrat.
Jack was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister. Her parents, Charlie and Florence Miller, and siblings: Bill Miller, Bob Miller, Merline Cooper, Faye Dourough and Joan Hill preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her memory are son Guinn (Skip) Godwin, Jr. and wife Kim, daughter Gail Mason and wife Farrah Burkhart, grandchildren: Courtney Godwin Martin and husband Bryant, Garrett Godwin and wife Ann, Ferrell Mason and fiancée Michael Downs and Jack Mason and girlfriend Anahi Venegas; great grandchildren: Ila Godwin, Nora Godwin and Guinn Ferrell Godwin III (Trey); brother Gayle Miller and wife Sara; numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
The family would especially like to thank Olivia Soto, Raquel Cisneros, and Tammy Spencer for their loving kindness and support right up until the very end.
