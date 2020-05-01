There are 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County, according to a report released by the county on May 1. 54 of the 87 cases are presumed to have recovered, leaving 33 active cases. There has been one fatality in Kaufman County, occuring in the Forney/ Mesquite area.
The reported number of cases per area are:
Forney/Mesquite- 55
Terrell-15
Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point- 1
Kaufman- 4
Crandall/Combine/Heartland/ Talty- 4
Scurry/Rosser- 3
Kemp/Mabank- 5
Unknown- 0
48 males, and 39 females currently have confirmed cases of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.